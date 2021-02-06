Downing Four Generalist Shs plc (D4G.L) (LON:D4G) Shares Up 3.5%

Downing Four Generalist Shs plc (D4G.L) (LON:D4G) shot up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 59.50 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 59.50 ($0.78). 8,422 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 6,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.75).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 58.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 58.55.

Downing Four Generalist Shs plc (D4G.L) Company Profile (LON:D4G)

Downing FOUR VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in qualifying venture capital and non-qualifying structured products, secured loans and fixed income securities investments. Secured loans will be secured on assets held by the investee company.

