Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.25

Shares of Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.25 and traded as low as $30.00. Drum Income Plus REIT shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 86,000 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £11.46 million and a P/E ratio of 13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 34.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 37.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Drum Income Plus REIT’s payout ratio is 2.73%.

Drum Income Plus REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s portfolio comprises nine properties let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the United Kingdom and is characterized by smaller lot sizes. The Company invests principally in three commercial property sectors: office, retail (including retail warehouses) and industrial.

