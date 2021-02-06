DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%.

NASDAQ DSPG traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $16.49. 137,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,288. DSP Group has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $389.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DSP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

In other news, Director Cynthia Paul sold 4,512 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $78,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yair Seroussi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,847 shares of company stock worth $1,110,066. 8.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

