Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Duluth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Duluth from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05. Duluth has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $431.06 million, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Duluth had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Duluth by 343.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Duluth by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Duluth by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Duluth by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duluth by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 52,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

