Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.78 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA opened at $99.28 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $99.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.61.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

