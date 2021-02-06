Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Fiserv by 46.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.91.

Shares of FISV opened at $112.22 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $124.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.66 and a 200-day moving average of $105.34.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Insiders sold a total of 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

