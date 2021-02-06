Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1,879.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 468,352 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 487,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,587,000 after acquiring an additional 302,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,250,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,959,206,000 after acquiring an additional 244,870 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 367,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,305,000 after acquiring an additional 242,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,520,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,128,000 after acquiring an additional 194,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $61.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.01. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

