Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases 21,835 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,835 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77.

