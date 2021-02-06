Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 1,032 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 260,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $178.95 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $189.70. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.87 and a 200-day moving average of $147.10.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.24.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,419 shares of company stock valued at $7,271,510. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

