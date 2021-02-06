Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veracyte by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Veracyte by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veracyte by 7.9% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Veracyte by 13.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the third quarter worth $26,000.

A number of analysts have commented on VCYT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Veracyte stock opened at $73.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.85 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $79.99.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $797,173.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,499.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Ho sold 13,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $624,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,419 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

