Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $706,000 Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG stock opened at $118.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.40.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,914.50. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,200 shares of company stock worth $5,219,461 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

