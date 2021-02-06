Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $725,000 Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.63.

UTHR opened at $169.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.58 and its 200-day moving average is $128.89.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

