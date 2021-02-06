Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 173.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,271 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Discovery were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 3.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Discovery by 1.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 1.7% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 4.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Discovery from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

DISCA stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

