Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PODD. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.11.

Shares of PODD opened at $281.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.12. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 639.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

