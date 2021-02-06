Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,553 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Polaris were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Polaris by 108.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,798 shares of company stock worth $2,878,578. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PII stock opened at $118.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 359.30 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.58. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $129.00.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.