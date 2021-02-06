DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%.

Shares of DXC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.94. 4,760,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,235,878. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DXC Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 14,600 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $49,821.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,280.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.