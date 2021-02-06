Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Shares of DT opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 198.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.68.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $48,816.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $432,817,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth $163,118,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 16.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,870,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 30.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,516,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,245,000 after acquiring an additional 827,631 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,176,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,911,000 after acquiring an additional 822,893 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

