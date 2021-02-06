Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DT. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace stock opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 198.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $55.70.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $432,817,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $2,165,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,966,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,174,000 after acquiring an additional 458,159 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,678 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,263,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,951,000 after acquiring an additional 702,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,048,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,070,000 after acquiring an additional 351,146 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,118,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.