Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Short Interest Down 12.8% in January

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

DYNT stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Dynatronics has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $17.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.