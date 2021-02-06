DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Nord/LB restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

FSNUY stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.36. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

