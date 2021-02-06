e-Gulden (EFL) Tops One Day Volume of $536.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 6th. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $3.61 million and $536.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.49 or 0.00395898 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000183 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About e-Gulden

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,973,822 coins and its circulating supply is 17,151,511 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

