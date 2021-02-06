Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eargo Inc. is a medical device company. Its product and go-to-market approach address challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption. Eargo Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Eargo in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eargo in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.75.

NASDAQ:EAR opened at $64.38 on Friday. Eargo has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $67.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.18.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eargo will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,737,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,126,000.

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

