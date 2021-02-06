Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,477 shares during the quarter. Eastman Chemical accounts for approximately 1.8% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,287,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,990,000 after buying an additional 1,837,475 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,249,000 after buying an additional 10,585,391 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,208,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,526,000 after buying an additional 52,063 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,934,000 after purchasing an additional 59,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,195,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,364,000 after purchasing an additional 276,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $89,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,434.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,832,678. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EMN opened at $104.50 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $110.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.86.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

