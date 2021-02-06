ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their target price on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$8.25 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) stock opened at C$7.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.86. ECN Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of C$2.67 and a 52 week high of C$7.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -757.00.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$89.37 million. Research analysts forecast that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

