Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,554,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631,664 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.69% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $88,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPC. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 209,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 138,987 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 19.4% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 188,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 30,715 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $144,687.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at $116,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EPC opened at $33.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

