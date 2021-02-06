Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lessened its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,483 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.08% of Edison International worth $19,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 11,224.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Edison International by 9.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

NYSE:EIX opened at $58.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.64. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.