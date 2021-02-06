Ediston Property Investment (EPIC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.33 on February 26th

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON EPIC opened at GBX 68.20 ($0.89) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Ediston Property Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 38.80 ($0.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 88.80 ($1.16). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.54. The company has a market capitalization of £144.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40.

In other Ediston Property Investment news, insider Robin Archibald purchased 14,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £9,957.39 ($13,009.39). Also, insider Imogen Moss purchased 14,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £10,002.80 ($13,068.72).

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

