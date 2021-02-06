Effect.AI (EFX) Price Hits $0.0212

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Effect.AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $5.36 million and $56,383.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Effect.AI alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.33 or 0.00248971 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00009428 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008397 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 tokens. The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix. The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai.

Effect.AI Token Trading

Effect.AI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Effect.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Effect.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.