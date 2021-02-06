eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Cut to $64.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $101.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EHTH. Raymond James cut eHealth from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut eHealth from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.64.

eHealth stock opened at $57.73 on Tuesday. eHealth has a one year low of $47.84 and a one year high of $152.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.02 and its 200 day moving average is $74.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in eHealth by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

