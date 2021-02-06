Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.3% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $201.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,732,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,571,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.66. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

