Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.5% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $2,718,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 71,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.63.

LLY stock opened at $201.77 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $193.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.66.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

