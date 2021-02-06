Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ellington Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

EFC opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a current ratio of 43.34. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $19.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. The company has a market cap of $689.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 2.10.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $30.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 million. On average, analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ellington Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ellington Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ellington Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

