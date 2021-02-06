ELYSIA 1-Day Volume Tops $404,912.00 (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. One ELYSIA token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELYSIA has a market capitalization of $5.88 million and approximately $404,912.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ELYSIA has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00051187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00180221 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00078536 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00061956 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00225759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00043860 BTC.

ELYSIA Token Profile

ELYSIA’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,487,650 tokens. The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr.

ELYSIA Token Trading

ELYSIA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

