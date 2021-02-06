Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

NYSE ERJ traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,835. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Embraer has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.36). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its stake in Embraer by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,282,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,500 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,862,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Embraer by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,675,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 587,359 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Embraer by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,324,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 109,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Embraer by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 374,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

