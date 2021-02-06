Enbridge Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst C. Cox now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.93. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

NYSE:ENB opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.57. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 52,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

