Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Energizer have declined in the past six months. Elevated costs associated with the coronavirus pandemic have been hurdle for the company. Such high costs put pressure on the company’s bottom line during fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. Management highlighted that the pandemic-led rise in costs were mainly driven by efforts to meet elevated demand. Additionally, sales mix shifts and higher interest expenses were a drag. Nonetheless, the company continued to witness growth in its auto care and batteries business segments, which drove the top line in the reported quarter. Moreover distribution gains and higher replenishment volumes boosted organic sales. For fiscal 2021, the company expects net sales to grow in the band of 2-4%. Further, it is on track with measures to boost efficiency, such as streamlining supply chain operations.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energizer from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Energizer stock opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. Energizer has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 7,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

