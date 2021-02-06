Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.11. Enerpac Tool Group reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $119.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.71 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAC. Gabelli lowered Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. G.Research cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. 137,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,123. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAC. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 50,099 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.