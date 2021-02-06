Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ERF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.27.

ERF stock opened at C$4.80 on Thursday. Enerplus Co. has a twelve month low of C$1.62 and a twelve month high of C$7.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$192.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

