Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$6.50 at CIBC

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.27.

Get Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) alerts:

TSE:ERF opened at C$4.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. Enerplus Co. has a 1 year low of C$1.62 and a 1 year high of C$7.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$192.84 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.