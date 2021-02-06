EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on ENLC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.84.

ENLC opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 3.62. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $5.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $928.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 271.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 18,349,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,700,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after buying an additional 832,322 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 114.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,137,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 605,937 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth about $1,007,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

