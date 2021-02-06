Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Price Up 6.7% Following Earnings Beat

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)’s share price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $25.90 and last traded at $25.61. Approximately 733,910 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 408,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%.

ENVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 19,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $500,139.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,553.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Enova International in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 208.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 381.6% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1,152.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $996.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85.

About Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

