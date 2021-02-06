Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ENTG. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $94.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Entegris has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,172,975,000 after purchasing an additional 240,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Entegris by 12.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,563,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,473,000 after purchasing an additional 704,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Entegris by 25.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,338,000 after purchasing an additional 348,743 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Entegris by 66.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,433,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,601,000 after purchasing an additional 572,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Entegris by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,403,000 after purchasing an additional 681,533 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

