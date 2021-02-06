Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ENV has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.46.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $85.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -659.92 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.65 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,854,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Advent International Corp MA raised its stake in Envestnet by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,513,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,793,000 after purchasing an additional 677,399 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Envestnet by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,115,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,100,000 after purchasing an additional 280,021 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,876,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Envestnet by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 445,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,619,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 64,579 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

