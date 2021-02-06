Enzyme Price Up 14.6% This Week (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, Enzyme has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for approximately $44.28 or 0.00110198 BTC on popular exchanges. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $65.41 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00063849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $488.38 or 0.01215374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.66 or 0.06531689 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00052587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005764 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00035785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00020970 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

Enzyme (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

