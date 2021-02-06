Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Duke Realty Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Duke Realty in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Duke Realty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

DRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

NYSE DRE opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $43.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in Duke Realty by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Duke Realty by 5.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

