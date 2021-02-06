Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Shore Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shore Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shore Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

SHBI opened at $14.58 on Thursday. Shore Bancshares has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 583.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shore Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 83.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 15.6% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 92,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.