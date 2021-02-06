Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,058.08

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,058.08 and traded as high as $1,200.00. Ergomed shares last traded at $1,180.00, with a volume of 385,925 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ergomed in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market cap of £574.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,058.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 823.21.

About Ergomed (LON:ERGO)

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

