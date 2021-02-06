Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter valued at about $15,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $43.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.13. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The company had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $185,146.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $656,003.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,664,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,743. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

