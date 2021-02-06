Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 130.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,792,000 after purchasing an additional 336,057 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9,441.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 336,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,492,000 after purchasing an additional 332,613 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,609,000 after buying an additional 109,632 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 530,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,562,000 after buying an additional 107,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,888,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,188,000 after buying an additional 80,149 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $258.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.78 and a 200-day moving average of $226.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $175.81 and a one year high of $329.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.25.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

