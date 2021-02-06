Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Upgraded to Neutral by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.16. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.08. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $16.54.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, and food service activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

